Eid rush begins

Journey mostly hassle-free; 10-day holiday begins today

People eager to reunite with their loved ones crowd onto a train, defying the authority’s repeated warnings, as they rush to return home for Eid-ul-Azha on the eve of the first day of 10-day government holiday. The photo was taken from the Tongi Railway Station yesterday. Photo: Rashed Shumon

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers left Dhaka by road, rail, and river yesterday to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha at home, enjoying mostly hassle-free journeys ahead of the 10-day Eid vacation.

Most trains departed on time, and there were no major traffic jams on national highways except on the Savar–Baipail–Chandra section.

However, many passengers faced difficulties later in the day due to a vehicle shortage, as large crowds left Dhaka after office hours. Several complained of overcharging by bus operators, with fares raised by Tk150 to Tk400, and even more in AC buses.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Saturday.

Transport operators and officials said travel pressure is expected to intensify today. Bus operators warned of possible congestion on the Dhaka–Mymensingh and Savar–Chandra highways -- two industrial zones -- if traffic isn't properly managed.

According to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association sources, some garment factories closed yesterday for Eid, with the rest expected to follow suit today.

ROADWAYS

City bus terminals were crowded, especially in the afternoon, reported our correspondents.

Mosharref Hossain, general manager of Hanif Paribahan, said the road situation was satisfactory except for the Savar–Chandra section of the north-bound highway.

The section saw congestion for the last couple of days as the pressure of vehicles is increasing, he added.

At Gabtoli and Sayedabad terminals, passengers alleged that private bus operators were charging them Tk 150–Tk 400 more than the regular fare.

Tulu Mia, a day labourer, said he usually travels to Rajshahi for Tk 500 but was charged Tk 900 by Rajanigandha Paribahan.

With buses insufficient for the volume of passengers, many local buses began inter-city trips, also charging extra.

Some passengers also alleged that they had been victims of fraud by brokers.

Abdullah Al Fahad, travelling to Patuakhali from Sayedabad, paid Tk 1,000 to a broker for a ticket. Upon boarding, he was told the ticket was invalid. He and others got off, confronted the broker, and recovered their money.

"We were lucky to get the money back, but we lost an hour," Fahad said.

Arafat Hossain, heading to Barisal from Sayedabad, said he had to struggle to find a ticket. And he managed one after an hour, he said he got a spot beside the driver.

"I had to wait an hour and paid Tk 600 and still could not manage a proper seat for the long journey."

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) fined three bus operators at Sayedabad Terminal in a mobile court drive led by Executive Magistrate Shamim Ara for overcharging and regulatory violations.

Ekushey Paribahan was fined Tk 5,000 for overcharging; Nilachal Paribahan, Tk 4,000 for not displaying the official fare chart; and Unique Paribahan, Tk 5,000 for operating without a valid permit.

"We're taking overcharging allegations seriously. BRTA's mobile court will continue operations to ensure passenger comfort and accountability," said Magistrate Ara.

Passengers welcomed the BRTA action and urged continued vigilance throughout the Eid travel period.

However, some transport officials said they are charging a little higher than the usual rate as they have to make the return trip almost empty.

Limon Mridha, the counter manager of Ekushey Paribahan, told The Daily Star, "Fares have been increased by Tk 100 to Tk 150 to cover the fuel cost on the return trip."

RAILWAYS AND RIVERWAYS

Thousands departed Dhaka by train from Kamalapur station, with all trains leaving on time, Mohammad Mohiuddin Arif, divisional railway manager (Dhaka) told The Daily Star around 7:00pm.

He said most of the 70 trains, including 43 intercity services, left for their destinations on time yesterday. Only a few of them were a few minutes behind the schedule, he added.

However, sources said at least three trains -- Ekata Express, Rangpur Express and Kalni Express -- were running one to two and a half hours behind schedule.

He said passenger pressure is expected to rise today and tomorrow.

"We are doing our best to stay on schedule," Arif said.

Meanwhile, thousands left the capital by launches from the Sadarghat Launch Terminal.

A Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) official said crowds began forming at noon and grew throughout the afternoon. By 7:00pm, 53 launches had departed the terminal.