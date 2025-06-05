Preparations for Eid-ul-Azha satisfactory

Says home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said preparations ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, including security measures, are satisfactory.

He made the remarks while visiting a cattle market near Maitree Sangha Club in the capital's Shahjahanpur area.

"A large number of Ansar members have been deployed at each cattle market to ensure security," he said.

In addition to police presence, control rooms have been set up by leaseholders at the markets, he said.

During a visit to Kamalapur Railway Station, the adviser instructed authorities to prevent passengers from riding on train rooftops. He also said standing tickets will be limited to 25 percent of total capacity for safety reasons.

He claimed that black marketing of tickets has dropped significantly. "If any such cases arise, legal action will be taken," he said.

In the afternoon, the adviser visited Mohakhali Bus Terminal. He inspected long-distance buses, spoke with passengers, and checked for overcharging.

"Bus fares remain the same as last year. No vehicle will be allowed to carry extra passengers or charge additional fares," he said.

Expressing hope for a hassle-free Eid journey, he said law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure public safety.