Ishraque suspends protest till Eid

Warns of self-oath if swearing-in delayed

The ongoing movement demanding BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's swearing-in as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation has been suspended until the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Ishraque made the announcement while expressing solidarity with protesters at Nagar Bhaban yesterday.

Supporters of Ishraque and a large number of DSCC employees continued their sit-in protest in front of Nagar Bhaban for the 21st consecutive day yesterday.

Ishraque also warned that if the government fails to arrange the official oath-taking, he will take the oath himself at the Central Shaheed Minar with the support of Dhaka residents, voters, and the general public, and assume the mayor's office accordingly.

He accused the interim government of losing its neutrality

and undermining both the constitution and the Election Commission.

Ishraque said, "We have won on all legal fronts, but the biased government and its advisers have delayed the verdict and obstructed the oath-taking process. This long-standing denial violates the constitution and disrespects the Election Commission's authority."

Ishraque said that the citizens of Dhaka will decide how the Nagar Bhaban will run. "We will not allow any outsider -- be it an adviser or an administrator -- to operate Nagar Bhaban. This is our final word," he declared.