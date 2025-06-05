Eid holiday, rain spark fear of dengue spike

With intermittent rainfall continuing across the country and a 10-day Eid holiday beginning today, experts are warning of a spike in dengue cases.

Entomologists caution that without proper precautions from both city authorities and Dhaka residents, vacant homes and unchecked water sources could become breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, the primary vector of dengue.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with lightning and temporary gusty winds in Chattogram, Sylhet, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions over the next 72 hours starting from 6:00am today.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, at least 23 dengue patients have died while 4,783 others were hospitalised with dengue fever this year since January 1.

Prof Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University, noted that the combination of extended holidays, ongoing rainfall, and poor waste management could significantly worsen the situation. "These three factors create ideal conditions for a rapid increase in dengue cases," he said.

He warned that the number of dengue patients this year is likely to exceed last year's record of over one lakh cases. "Authorities must intensify efforts to manage sacrificial waste during Eid and continue anti-mosquito drives, even during the holidays, under special arrangements," he emphasised.

Prof Bashar also urged residents to take preventive steps before leaving for vacation. "Toilet commodes should be covered, plant tubs monitored, and all water containers tightly sealed," he advised. "Turn buckets and containers upside down to prevent water accumulation. Stagnant water in basements -- often caused by pipe leaks or car washing -- can also be a hotspot. Residents should use bleaching powder or salt in these areas."

He further advised checking rooftops and yards for discarded containers that may collect rainwater, and called on schools, colleges, and offices to ensure mosquito control measures are taken before closing for the holidays.

"If mosquitoes breed during the break, they will be fully matured by the time people return," he warned.

Upon returning home, residents should inspect their premises for potential mosquito breeding grounds, open windows and doors to let any trapped mosquitoes out, and flush toilet commodes where larvae may have developed, he added.

Entomologist GM Saifur Rahman said daily dengue cases are already nearing 100 and are expected to rise further. "The large movement of people during Eid could accelerate the spread of dengue nationwide," he said.

He stressed the need for proactive measures, especially the application of BTI -- a naturally occurring soil bacterium used as a microbial insecticide that targets mosquito larvae. "BTI is environmentally safe and effective, but its use remains insufficient," he said. "Applying it early in the mosquito breeding cycle can curb population growth."

Saifur warned that the nationwide spread of dengue during the Eid holidays is a serious concern, especially as large numbers of people travel from Dhaka to other parts of the country.

"Residents must check their entire buildings and yards before leaving to ensure there are no containers left that could collect rainwater," he advised.

"If both authorities and citizens fail to act now, the chances of the dengue situation worsening are very high," he concluded.