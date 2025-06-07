BGB on alert to prevent rawhide smuggling

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has intensified its vigilance along the frontiers to prevent the smuggling of sacrificial animal hides.

In a statement issued by the BGB Headquarters today, the force said it remains vigilant at all key points along the borders to prevent the illegal outflow of hides.

The force has also adopted heightened measures to counter any potential push-in attempts across the frontier, the statement said.

"As part of our continued efforts, BGB members have strengthened patrols and surveillance on Eid day, performing their duties as vigilant sentinels of the border," it added.

The move comes amid growing concerns over smuggling syndicates attempting to traffic valuable sacrificial hides out of the country, harming the local leather industry and disrupting charitable supply chains. The BGB has reaffirmed its commitment to stopping such activities and keeping the economic benefits of Eid within the country.

Officials said additional patrol units and surveillance technologies have been deployed in vulnerable areas, with the force maintaining the highest level of alert throughout the holiday period.