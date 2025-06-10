Over 91 lakh animals sacrificed this Eid in Bangladesh

33.1 lakh animals remained unsold

Sacrificial cows being brought to the capital from different parts of the country for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. The photo was taken from Amin Bazar in Gabtoli yesterday. Photo: Palash Khan

Over 91.36 lakh animals were sacrificed across Bangladesh during Eid-ul-Azha this year, according to data from the fisheries and livestock ministry.

Of the total, 47.5 lakh were cows and buffaloes, while 44.3 lakh were goats and sheep. The remainder were other types of animals.

The ministry, in a press release, also reported that approximately 33.10 lakh animals remained unsold this year due to higher production of sacrificial animals.

These unsold animals are expected to be used in various religious rituals and ceremonies beyond Eid.

Rajshahi division recorded the highest number of sacrifices, with 23.24 lakh animals, followed by Dhaka with 21.85 lakh.

In Chittagong, 17.53 lakh animals were sacrificed. In Rangpur division, the number was 9.64 lakh, and in Khulna, 8.04 lakh.

Barisal division recorded 4.7 lakh animals sacrificed.

The lowest numbers were seen in Mymensingh division with 3.83 lakh, and Sylhet division with 3.19 lakh.