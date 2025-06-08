Railways ministry urges Eid travellers to wear masks amid rising Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Railways has urged all passengers to wear masks during the return journey following Eid-ul-Azha, amid a rise in Covid-19 infections.

In a press release issued today, the ministry said the health ministry has already advised the public to wear masks in crowded places and recommended that elderly and ill individuals avoid such areas.

"Therefore, the railways ministry requests all passengers to adhere to health guidelines and wear masks during their Eid return journeys," the statement read.

According to the health ministry, after a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 on Thursday, and the infection rate is showing an upward trend.