Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sun Jun 8, 2025 02:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 8, 2025 03:08 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Railways ministry urges Eid travellers to wear masks amid rising Covid-19 cases

Sun Jun 8, 2025 02:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 8, 2025 03:08 PM
Star Online Report
Sun Jun 8, 2025 02:45 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 8, 2025 03:08 PM
File photo

The Ministry of Railways has urged all passengers to wear masks during the return journey following Eid-ul-Azha, amid a rise in Covid-19 infections.

In a press release issued today, the ministry said the health ministry has already advised the public to wear masks in crowded places and recommended that elderly and ill individuals avoid such areas.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Therefore, the railways ministry requests all passengers to adhere to health guidelines and wear masks during their Eid return journeys," the statement read.

According to the health ministry, after a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 on Thursday, and the infection rate is showing an upward trend.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পঙ্গু হাসপাতাল
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের সন্ধ্যায় পঙ্গু হাসপাতাল: জরুরি বিভাগে উপচে পড়া ভিড়, রোগীদের দীর্ঘ অপেক্ষা

এক হাজার শয্যার এই পঙ্গু হাসপাতালে দেশের সব জায়গা থেকেই রোগীরা চিকিৎসা নিতে আসেন।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

এবারও চামড়া নিয়ে হতাশা, দাম ওঠেনি হাজারও

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে