Prisoners celebrate Eid in unity and harmony at Dhaka Central Jail

Inmates, prison officials, and visitors at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj observed Eid-ul-Azha with a spirit of harmony and compassion through a series of coordinated religious and welfare programmes held over the past few days.

According to a statement released by the Department of Prisons, the day began with the first Eid prayer for prison officers and staff at 7:00am. Eid prayers for inmates were held at 8:15am inside the prison premises, followed by a second session for officials and employees at 10:00am.

To add a festive touch to the day, visitors were welcomed with seasonal fruits and served traditional refreshments. Children accompanying visitors received lollipops, candy, and packs of chips as tokens of joy.

These Eid activities were part of a broader effort by prison authorities to help inmates take part in the spiritual and celebratory aspects of the festival, despite their incarceration.

Ahead of Eid, the jail distributed 600 lungis and 850 T-shirts among destitute prisoners. Senior Jail Superintendent Suraiya Akter, Jailer AKM Masum, and Deputy Jailers Delowar Jahan, Nurul Mubin, Hashem Reza, and Tanzil Hossain were present during the distribution.

The prison also organised a football tournament that began on May 25, featuring eight inmate teams.

The final match was held on June 6 between teams from the Jamuna and Monihar buildings, with Jamuna clinching the victory by one goal.

Inmate Mishu from Jamuna was declared the best player of the final. Both teams received medals and trophies in a prize-giving ceremony attended by prison officials.

To promote spiritual enrichment, religious competitions such as Quran recitation, Azan, and a Seerat quiz were held. The contests began on May 15, with 115 inmates participating. Winners were recognised in each category.

"These programmes reflect our continued commitment to humane treatment and the moral rehabilitation of inmates," said the Department of Prisons in its statement.

"Eid is a time for unity, forgiveness, and reflection—and we are striving to ensure that every individual behind bars feels included in the spirit of the festival," it added.