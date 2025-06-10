Tourist influx in Rangamati, Sajek peaks during Eid holidays

Tourist activity has surged in Rangamati during the Eid holidays, with the scenic hill district bustling with visitors eager to experience its natural beauty.

From families to groups of friends, people from across the country are flocking to the lakeside city, giving a strong boost to tourism-oriented businesses.

Over the past two days, popular sites like the Hanging Bridge, DC Bungalow, Polwell Park, Rajbari, Kaptai Lake, Nilanjana Resort and Bargi Lake have witnessed a steady influx of tourists.

Engine-driven boat rides on Kaptai Lake remain one of the top attractions.

"This is my first visit to Rangamati. Until you come here, you can't realise how serene and beautiful nature can be," said Jannatul Ferdous, a tourist from Dhaka.

Saiful Islam Shohag, visiting with five friends from Chattogram, said, "The mountains on one side and the lake on the other—it's simply stunning. We've already explored several places."

Boat operator Fakhrul Islam said tourist demand has surged. "During Eid, tourism in Rangamati becomes especially vibrant. We're renting out 20 to 30 boats a day on average."

Alok Bikash Chakma, manager of the Rangamati Tourism Holiday Complex, said their hotel and motel bookings have reached 80 percent occupancy and are still increasing. "Every year, just after Eid, we see record tourist numbers. We expect to reach full capacity in the coming days."

Meanwhile, Sajek Valley, also known as "Kingdom of Clouds", is packed with tourists. Many are arriving dressed for photo sessions against the backdrop of Megh Pahar's breathtaking views.

Suparna Deb Barman, president of the Sajek Resort and Cottage Owners Association, said all 98 resort-cottages have been fully booked for the Eid holidays.

"Tourist turnout is overwhelming. We are booked through to the 13th," he added.