Over 500 tourists stranded in Sajek for nine hours

Traffic resumed on the Baghaichhari-Sajek road after over nine hours of disruption that had stranded over 500 tourists in Sajek early yesterday.

Baghaichhari Upazila UNO Shirin Akhtar said the road communication was restorted around 1:30pm.

Heavy rainfall triggered the landslides around 4:00am at Nandaram in Sajek, halting all vehicular movement until the road was cleared by a joint effort of locals, the army, and fire service personnel.

More than 500 tourists remained stranded in Sajek after three separate landslides triggered by heavy rainfall blocked the Baghaichhari–Sajek road in Baghaichari upazila, said Suvarno Dev Barman, president of the Sajek Resort and Cottage Owners' Association.

Atulal Chakma, chairman of Sajek Union Parishad, confirmed that landslides had struck in three locations along the road, halting traffic.

The UNO further said last night's heavy rainfall triggered the landslides. "Movement along the road was suspended. Local residents, the army, and fire service personnel worked together to remove the debris," she added.