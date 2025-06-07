Eid-ul-Azha TV line-up: Today’s must-watch films on TV

As Eid-ul-Azha festivities unfold today, television channels across Bangladesh are rolling out a vibrant slate of films featuring some of the industry's biggest stars, including Shakib Khan, Shobnom Bubly, Jaya Ahsan, Ziaul Roshan, and Siam Ahmed.

The celebration begins with an emotionally gripping premiere, "Chhaya", starring Bubly, followed by action-packed thrillers and fresh premieres, ensuring a diverse range of entertainment for viewers throughout the day.

Here's the full lineup for today's Eid programming.

Channel i

At 10:15 am, Channel i will air the world TV premiere of "Chhaya", directed by Wajed Ali Sumon.. Starring Shobnom Bubly, Asif Noor, Sushama Sarkar, and Simrin Lubaba, the film centres on two vulnerable siblings battling neglect and cruelty after their mother's death. Bubly portrays their resolute lawyer fighting for justice, making it a powerful and poignant start to your Eid morning.

NTV

NTV kicks off at 10:05 am with "Badsha – The Don" a Bangladesh-India joint production from 2016, directed by Baba Yadab. Featuring a star-studded cast including Indian actor Jeet, Bangladeshi actor Nusrat Faria, Ferdous Ahmed, and Puja Chery, the gangster drama promises edge-of-the-seat action.

Later at 4:20 pm, viewers can enjoy "Poramon 2," directed by Raihan Rafi and starring Siam Ahmed alongside Puja Chery. Since its 2018 release, this film has earned acclaim for its emotional depth and strong performances.

RTV

RTV opens its Eid lineup at 10:10 am with "Beporowa", directed by Raja Chanda and starring Ziaul Roshan, Bobby Hoque, and Kazi Hayat. This 2019 drama-action film promises a gripping narrative.

At 2:10 pm, Shakib Khan headlines "Bhalobashar Laal Golap", a romantic drama from 2009 directed by Mohammed Hossain Jamiy. The film also stars Apu Biswas and Dilara Hanif Purnima.

Boishakhi TV

At 2 pm, Boishakhi TV will broadcast "Dadima", directed by FI Manik. This family drama stars Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Anowara Begum, and Dipjol, delivering a heartfelt narrative for Eid viewers.

Mashranga TV

Mashranga TV will air "Toofan" at 2 pm, one of two recent hits on their schedule. Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film features Shakib Khan in a dual role as a 90s gangster navigating power and downfall. Co-stars include Kolkata's Mimi Chakraborty and Bangladeshi actress Masuma Rahman Nabila, alongside Chanchal Chowdhury and Fazlur Rahman Babu.

Deepto TV

Deepto TV starts the day at 9 am with "Mayer Hate Beheshter Chabi", directed by FI Manik. Starring Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas, Anoara Begum, and Kazi Hayat, the film explores intense family emotions.

At 1 pm, "Peyarar Subash" makes its world TV premiere. Directed by Nurul Alam Atik and released last February, the film stars Jaya Ahsan, Tariq Anam Khan, and Sushama Sarkar. Tragically, actor Ahmed Rubel passed away on February 7, 2024, shortly before the film's premiere event.