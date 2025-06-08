Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sun Jun 8, 2025 02:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 8, 2025 02:24 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Army chief exchanges Eid greetings with July uprising injured at CMH

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka to exchange Eid greetings and inquire about the well-being of military patients and individuals injured during the July-August mass uprising.

According to a notification of the Bangladesh Army, the army chief spent time with the hospitalised individuals, expressing his solidarity and extending warm Eid wishes.

Later in the day, General Waker visited various army camps in Dhaka to meet and greet on-duty soldiers.

He exchanged Eid greetings with the deployed troops and shared a festive meal with them.

In the afternoon, an Eid reception was held at the Senabhaban, where senior military officials, their families, prominent citizens, and diplomats from various foreign missions in Dhaka exchanged Eid greetings with the army chief. The event was marked by a spirit of warmth, camaraderie, and festive celebration, the army notification noted.

