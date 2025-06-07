Top stars, fresh stories, and festive cheer on screen today

As Eid-ul-Azha celebrations light up the country today, major Bangladeshi television channels are marking the occasion with a rich slate of dramas and telefilms featuring the industry's top actors. From nostalgic serials to fresh comedic gems, the screens will be buzzing with back-to-back entertainment across Channel i, NTV, RTV, Maasranga, Deepto, Boishakhi and more.

The casts are nothing short of star-studded. Mosharraf Karim, Afzal Hossain, Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Bijori Barkatullah, Intekhab Dinar, Tanzim Saiyara Totini, Jannatul Sumaiya Himi, Niloy Alamgir, Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Tausif Mahbub, Tania Brishty and others will appear in Eid specials airing from morning till midnight.

Channel i

Channel i kicks off its Eid schedule today with "Choto Kaku Rahasya" at 6:10 pm, written by Faridur Reza Sagar and directed by Animesh Aich, starring Afzal Hossain, Orsha, Rawnak Hasan, and Simanto. At 2:30 pm, the telefilm "Chander Haat 2" will air, written and directed by KM Shohag Rana and starring Tausif Mahbub, Keya Payel, and Monira Mithu.

"Khoṭipuron", directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz and written by Siddique Ahmed, featuring Yash Rohan and Malaika Chowdhury, airs at 4:30 pm. Evening picks include "Lekhok" (7:30 pm), directed by Abul Hayat and based on Rabeya Khatun's story, and "Mon Monjile" (9:30 pm), by Hasib Hosain Rakhi, starring Tausif Mahbub and Tania Totini.

NTV

NTV launches its day at 8 am with "Behind the Puppy", directed by Redoan Rony and starring Mosharraf Karim, Faruq Ahmed, Arpana Ghosh, Moushumi Hamid, Mukit Zakaria, Jui Karim, and Sumon Patawari.

At 9 am, watch "Dolna Ghor" starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba, Tania Brishty, Abdullah Rana, and Dihan. Afternoon brings "Ekti Purono Chhobi" (2:30 pm) directed by Chayanika Chowdhury. In the evening, catch "Please Forgive Me" (6:40 pm), "Kotipoti" (7:55 pm), and "Dakait-er Dal" (9:10 pm) featuring Mosharraf Karim. NTV closes the night with "Abeg" at 11 pm, starring Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Aisha Khan.

RTV

RTV launches an eight-day Eid bonanza with 23 single-episode plays and 2 serials. At 7 pm, "Sunglass Family", by Jewel Elin and directed by Zakiul Islam Ripon, stars Mosharraf Karim and Tania Brishty.

At 8 pm, "Lady Jamaj" (Lady Twins), directed by Adi Bashi Mizan, features Manasi Prokriti, Tonmoy Sohel, and Ashraful Alam Shohag. At 9:10 pm, the 7-episode serial "Mushkil Asan Company", directed by Shahid Un Nabi, airs with Shamim Hasan Sarkar, Chashi Alam, Tanzim Hasan Anik, and Anika Kabir Shokh.

At 9:30 pm, "Mr Negative" features the Mosharraf-Tania duo again. RTV's day concludes with the serial "Content of the Year" (11 pm), written by Pappu Raj and directed by Mehedi Rony.

Boishakhi TV

Boishakhi TV brings 27 standalone dramas and 4 serials today. At 5:50 pm, the comedy serial "Ghar Jamai-er Bari" airs, followed by "Joker Jalil" at 6:20 pm. The travel-themed "Journey to London" broadcasts at 7:30 pm.

The one-hour drama "Ghor Chhara" starts at 8:10 pm. "Ubhay Sangkot", a family serial, airs at 9:20 pm, while "Casting Ouch" follows at 9:55 pm. The night ends with "Beauty Ekhono Nayika" at 11:40 pm.

Maasranga

Maasranga starts its Eid slate with the telefilm "Ghran" at 5:50 pm, starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Naznin Nahar Niha. At 7:20 pm, the serial "Shoshurer Biye" airs, followed by the one-off "Mone Pore Tomake" (8 pm), starring Yash Rohan and Tania Brishty.

At 9:10 pm, the original series "Three Idiots"—not based on the Bollywood film—airs, with Marzuk Russell and Chashi Alam. The lineup continues with "Ashiki" (10:20 pm) and ends with "Hridoyer Kotha" (11:30 pm), starring Tawsif Mahbub and Tanzim Saiyara Totini.

Deepto TV

Deepto TV's Eid begins at 4 pm with the web film "Bibhabari", starring Sadia Ayman and Iresh Zaker. At 7 pm, catch "Shwamir Shukh Mone Mone", starring Mosharraf Karim, Mim Choudhury, and Shamim Zaman.

"Bablar Jadur Bakso" airs at 8 pm, followed by the 7-episode series "Oi Para Theke Sabdhan" at 9:40 pm. The single-episode "Bhalobashi Tomay", starring Ziaul Faruq Apurba and Neelanjona Neela, concludes the day at 10 pm.