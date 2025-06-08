100% of Eid day waste cleared from all cities by 10pm: Asif Mahmud

Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has claimed that 100 percent of animal waste generated across all 12 city corporations in the country was cleared by 10:00pm on Eid day.

In a Facebook post this morning, he wrote, "All 487 wards under the 12 city corporations—100% waste removal completed by 10:00pm. This was made possible through collective planning, tireless work, and genuine commitment.

"This isn't just a number—it's a victory of our promise. Cleanliness is no longer just a pledge, it's a reality."

Alongside the statement, he shared data on the waste management effort, which showed that a total of 40,104 tonnes of waste were cleared with the help of 35,272 personnel across the city corporations.

Earlier, late last night, Asif Mahmud posted another Facebook status, saying, "Dhaka cleaned in less than 12 hours. The sense of responsibility shown by residents and the tireless efforts of sanitation workers have helped the Ministry of Local Government fulfill its commitment. A clean city is not just a goal—it is a daily responsibility. Heartfelt gratitude and love to all colleagues involved in this mission."