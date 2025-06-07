Cowhide price up in Gazipur compared to last year

Raw cowhide of sacrificial animals is being sold at a higher price this year compared to last year in different places of Gazipur district.

However, many people said they are unable to sell goat-hide.

Sekandar Bapori, of Belashi village under Kapasia upazila, said, he could not sell raw cowhide last year as price slumped to around Tk 150-200.

"This year the scenario is different. The prices are good. I sold the hide of a small bull for Tk 500," he added.

Lokman Hekim of Moyson village under same upazila echoed him.

Ratan Mia, a rawhide trader of Bir Ujli village in the upazila, said, "We got information that the leather market is good. So, rawhide is being bought at double the price compared to last year."

Saresh, another trader, echoed him saying the demand is high for raw cowhide this time.

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin earlier announced price of raw cowhide per square foot to be Tk 60-65 in Dhaka and Tk 55-60 outside the capital.

Price of goat hides has been fixed at Tk 22-27 per square foot in Dhaka, while it is Tk 20-22 per square foot for goat hides across the country this year.