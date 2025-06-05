Absolute cinematic baton pass under Dhaka floodlights

Bangladesh's heartbeat Hamza Choudhury celebrates with teammates after scoring the opener in a FIFA international friendly at National Stadium in Dhaka on June 4, 2025. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The monsoon air in Dhaka was also heavy with anticipation. The recently renovated National Stadium, dormant for 55 months, stirred to life under floodlights as Bangladesh welcomed Bhutan for a FIFA friendly on Wednesday.

Although many spectators resorted to buying tickets for this match after being denied one for June 10's high-stake fixture against Singapore, this was far from being an ordinary match.

It was historic, in fact, for more ways than one: it marked the return of the country's premier sports arena and the much-anticipated home debut of Hamza Choudhury -- the Leicester City midfielder, made in England but beating with a Bangladeshi heart.

But the game began in such a manner that it reminded us that the on-field actions will always have the power to triumph over whatever pre-match narratives have to offer.

And no sooner had six minutes passed, audiences witnessed what can be termed as, how filmmaker Martin Scorsese would say: "absolute cinema".

We all witnessed a rare, poetic passing of the baton.

Over a decade ago, Jamal Bhuyan arrived as a trailblazer from Denmark, injecting purpose into a stagnant Bangladesh midfield. He carried the weight of expectation with dignity, becoming a mainstay in red and green.

Now 35, Jamal's legs no longer surge with the same authority, as was evident yesterday, but his calm demeanour and wisdom remain invaluable.

Much more than filling in the void, then came Hamza into the frame, like an ancient prophecy fulfilled.

Bangladesh have never had a player quite like him; someone schooled in the English Premier League's intensity and rhythm. And in just six minutes, he gave 16,000 fans exactly what they had fantasised since March, when the 27-year-old lad debuted in national colours, kick-starting an era in the country's football.

Back to the sixth minute under Dhaka floodlights. A corner from Jamal. He whips it with characteristic finesse and authority.

Then, from the shadows of the box, emerged Hamza; like a stallion loosed from its reins, charging towards destiny. His leap was fierce and fluid, his body arched with power and purpose. A bullet header followed, thudding into the net.

And then, a moment frozen in time, etched in local football folklore: Hamza pointed towards Jamal, the architect. One of the classiest sporting gestures that never gets old.

The old guard and the new wave shared a huddle. There was no room for ego in this team -- it was apparent. It was football's way of telling a story without words.

On the night, against similarly ranked yet weaker opposition, the performance wasn't perfect -- still a work in progress under Javier Cabrera. New expats like Fahamedul Islam and Shamit Shome have only started to integrate, with others waiting in the wings.

Team Bangladesh are lit. The flame that was once flickering is now dancing with a direction, a rhythm of renewal.

It will be hard for Bangladesh fans to wait for the Singapore game from here on.