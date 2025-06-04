Football
Star Sports Report
Wed Jun 4, 2025 09:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 10:49 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Hamza scores on home debut as Bangladesh beat Bhutan 2-0

Wed Jun 4, 2025 09:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 10:49 AM
Star Sports Report
Wed Jun 4, 2025 09:07 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 10:49 AM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh fans got exactly what they came for at the renovated National Stadium in Dhaka today: a victory to celebrate and a goal from their new icon, Hamza Choudhury, who scored on his home debut to help Bangladesh to a 2–0 win over Bhutan in a FIFA friendly, adding the perfect icing to the celebratory atmosphere.

Bhutan had threatened to spoil the occasion early, with midfielder Prema Zangmo narrowly missing the target just after kick-off, but the home side soon took control.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Coach Javier Cabrera rested key players Hamza, Jamal Bhuiyan, and Quazem Kirmanee after the break, opting for several changes to test combinations ahead of the high-stakes World Cup qualifier against Singapore at home on June 10, with tickets already sold out.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Fahamedul Islam, another expat but from the Italian diaspora, started on his preferred left wing. Although initially nervous, he grew into the game and created chances, including a cutback early in the second half that substitute Sheikh Morsalin failed to convert.

Experienced midfielder Sohel Rana eventually doubled the lead in the 48th minute with a low strike from outside the area, sealing a comfortable win.

Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma ensured the clean sheet with a brilliant stoppage-time save, denying a close-range tap-in from Bhutan substitute Jigme Namgyal.

The night ended with a heartfelt gesture as the players walked the stadium's athletic track, waving to fans in gratitude for their passionate support.

 

 

Related topic:
Hamza ChoudhuryBangladesh vs Bhutan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hamza and Co devastated as Sunderland promoted to PL

1w ago

Bangladesh confirm semis with win over Bhutan

3w ago

Hosts brush Bhutan aside

6y ago
Hamza Choudhury

'Inshallah, we'll be successful': Hamza

2d ago
goal by hamza choudhury against bhutan

Hamza scores on home debut

20h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে