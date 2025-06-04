Hamza scores on home debut as Bangladesh beat Bhutan 2-0

Bangladesh fans got exactly what they came for at the renovated National Stadium in Dhaka today: a victory to celebrate and a goal from their new icon, Hamza Choudhury, who scored on his home debut to help Bangladesh to a 2–0 win over Bhutan in a FIFA friendly, adding the perfect icing to the celebratory atmosphere.

Bhutan had threatened to spoil the occasion early, with midfielder Prema Zangmo narrowly missing the target just after kick-off, but the home side soon took control.

Coach Javier Cabrera rested key players Hamza, Jamal Bhuiyan, and Quazem Kirmanee after the break, opting for several changes to test combinations ahead of the high-stakes World Cup qualifier against Singapore at home on June 10, with tickets already sold out.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Fahamedul Islam, another expat but from the Italian diaspora, started on his preferred left wing. Although initially nervous, he grew into the game and created chances, including a cutback early in the second half that substitute Sheikh Morsalin failed to convert.

Experienced midfielder Sohel Rana eventually doubled the lead in the 48th minute with a low strike from outside the area, sealing a comfortable win.

Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma ensured the clean sheet with a brilliant stoppage-time save, denying a close-range tap-in from Bhutan substitute Jigme Namgyal.

The night ended with a heartfelt gesture as the players walked the stadium's athletic track, waving to fans in gratitude for their passionate support.