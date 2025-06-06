No objection to April election if key reforms implemented: NCP

Reforms must be visible before the election is organised, says Akhter Hossen, member secretary of the NCP

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has said it would not object to holding the national election by April next year if key reforms and constitutional changes are ensured beforehand.

"We believe that if the July Declaration and July Charter are fulfilled and a timeline for the election is announced, it would meet the nation's expectations. At the same time, if reforms and justice are made visible to ensure a level playing field and neutrality of the administration, we have no objection to the government's declaration to hold elections by April next year," said Akhter Hossen, member secretary of the NCP.

"But the reforms must be visible before the election is organised, and in line with national expectations, a Constituent Assembly election must be arranged to implement a new constitution," he told The Daily Star.

The NCP reaction came after Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus this evening announced that the next national election will take place in the first half of April 2026.

In a televised address to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha at 7:00pm today, he said that the Election Commission will provide a detailed roadmap for the elections in due course.