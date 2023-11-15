Left Democratic Alliance calls for half-day strike tomorrow
The Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), a platform of left-leaning political parties, has called for a nationwide half-day general strike tomorrow protesting the hurried announcement of the polls schedule.
Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, and also a leader of the LDA, announced the strike in response to the schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.
They will observe the strike from 6:00am to 2:00pm tomorrow, he added.
