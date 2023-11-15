Polls schedule announcement: AL office lively, BNP’s still padlocked

As the polls schedule is set to be announced around 7:00pm today, the ruling Awami League's party office is filled with leaders and activists while the opposition BNP's office remains locked.

There was a significant number of police deployed in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan party office. Besides, a large number of Rapid Action Battalion and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel were seen at the Nightangle intersection, adjacent to the BNP office.

No party leaders or activists were seen in and around the BNP party office.

On the other hand, leaders and activists of the Awami League were seen gathering in and around the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office in Gulistan, preparing to bring out a procession to welcome the polls schedule.