Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 15, 2023 07:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 07:28 PM

Bangladesh
National election on January 7

National election on January 7
Photo: The Daily Star

The 12th general election will be held on January 7, the Election Commission announced today

The deadline for submitting nomination papers is November 30. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by December 1-4, and the final date for withdrawing candidacy is December 17.

Unveiling the polls schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal urged all political parties to join the election.

In a televised address to the nation, he also assured them of taking all necessary measures to ensure a free and fair election.
 

৭ জানুয়ারি জাতীয় নির্বাচন
|নির্বাচন

জাতীয় নির্বাচনে ভোটগ্রহণ ৭ জানুয়ারি, মনোনয়ন জমা ৩০ নভেম্বর

আজ বুধবার সন্ধ্যা ৭টায় দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণার জন্য জাতির উদ্দেশে ভাষণে এ তথ্য জানান প্রধান নির্বাচন কমিশনার (সিইসি) কাজী হাবিবুল আউয়াল।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ইসির ‘তামাশার তফসিল ঘৃণাভরে’ প্রত্যাখ্যান বিএনপির

২৬ মিনিট আগে