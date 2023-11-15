National election on January 7

The 12th general election will be held on January 7, the Election Commission announced today.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers is November 30. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by December 1-4, and the final date for withdrawing candidacy is December 17.

Unveiling the polls schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal urged all political parties to join the election.

In a televised address to the nation, he also assured them of taking all necessary measures to ensure a free and fair election.

