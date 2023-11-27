Fair, credible polls important for economy, future: CEC

Unfortunate that some foreign countries are exerting pressure on Bangladesh centring polls, he says

The upcoming 12th parliamentary polls should be free and fair for the sake of the country's economy and future, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

He also said that it was unfortunate that some countries were exerting pressure on Bangladesh centring the polls scheduled to take place on January 7, 2024.

"Other than a few exceptions, most countries are not truly sovereign. The way the US can command us, we can't do the same to them," he said while inaugurating a training programme for the electoral enquiry committee at the Electoral Training Institute (ETI) in the capital.

"If we want to save ourselves, the garment sector, as well as the people, the upcoming election should be free, fair and credible. People of the country as well as foreigners want such an election," he added.

He said the country is in "crisis" over the election. "There is doubt regarding trust. We need to come out from it. Everybody should discharge their duties responsibly," Habibul added.

The US said on May 24 this year that they would impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members "if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh".

In September, Washington said it had started applying the restrictions, but would not reveal the names of people facing the curbs.