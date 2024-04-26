Energy
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Apr 26, 2024 07:07 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 07:10 PM

Areas in Dhaka where gas supply will be off for 12 hours tomorrow

Gas supply interruptions

Gas supply will remain suspended for all categories of customers at different areas in the city for 12 hours from 9:00am to 9:00pm tomorrow (Saturday) for emergency works in the gas pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution company Ltd, the areas where gas supply will remain off include Shanir Akhra, Baraitala, Chhapra Mosque, Dania, Jurain, Dholairpar and Kadmatoli.

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said the Titas Gas regretting the temporary inconvenience of the consumers.

push notification