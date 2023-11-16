Politics is back to square one

Bangladesh's political climate appears to be at a perpetual stalemate considering how things stand in 2023 and how they were 10 years ago.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the election schedule yesterday, and the two political opponents -- ruling Awami League and opposition BNP -- remain entrenched in their positions.

Ten years and ten days ago, then CEC Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed announced the election schedule on November 25, 2013.

Today, things look almost the same as they were then.

In the run up to the controversial 2014 national election, there was an initiative from the international community to hold talks between Awami League and BNP to resolve the stalemate centring on the election.

At the time, the then UN Special Envoy Oscar Fernandez-Taranco tried to mediate a solution, but that exercise did not come to fruition.

Ten years down the line, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu on Tuesday sent letters to the three major political parties to hold "unconditional talks," but the ruling party says the time for dialogues is over.

The international community, especially the western nations, has long been calling on the government to create an environment for a free and fair election this time.

Before the 2018 polls, AL and BNP held talks to resolve their differences, but many issues remained unresolved.

Ahead of the 2014 election, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called BNP chief Khaleda Zia to initiate a dialogue to resolve the political crisis, but Khaleda rejected the offer rather harshly.

Currently, Khaleda Zia is undergoing treatment for multiple health complications and is ineligible to run in the election because of her conviction in a corruption case.

And like it did ahead of the 2014 election, BNP last night rejected the polls schedule and threatened to resist it. In 2014, BNP threatened to do the same and called for a 48-hour blockade. Mentionable, the party is already observing a 48-hour blockade this time around.

BNP and some other opposition parties want a nonparty administration to oversee the polls, but AL says the election will be held under the Sheikh Hasina-led government in line with the constitution.

BNP appears intent on following through with its threat of boycotting the election as it tries to disrupt public life with its string of blockades and strikes, like it did 10 years ago.

"It seems politics is back to square one. Both the ruling party and the opposition party have taken a hardline," said Al Masud Hasanuzzaman, former professor of government and politics department at Jahangirnagar University.

"But people wanted talks between the two parties 10 years ago, and they want the talks now," he added.

Shantanu Majumder, a political science professor at Dhaka University, said no one wants conflicts centring on elections.

"Although the Election Commission has announced the polls schedule, there are still scopes to make the election more inclusive… We should all make an endeavour so that this election too does not slip through our fingers," he said.