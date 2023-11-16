Polls on Jan 7

EC announces national election timetable with no sign of dialogues, consensus among major parties

The 12th general election will be on January 7, the Election Commission announced yesterday amid escalating tension between major political parties over the polls-time government.

The BNP and its like-minded parties rejected the schedule and warned that they would not let the polls take place. The BNP attempted to do the same in 2014 polls in which 153 Awami League lawmakers got elected unopposed.

The Awami League hailed the announcement and took out processions at places in the capital and other parts of the country.

Political analysts and observers fear uncertainty and escalation of violence as the AL and the BNP have been sticking to their guns. The AL wants the polls to be held with the current government in office while the BNP wants the resignation of the government and election under a caretaker government.

"As the political parties could not reach a consensus yet, a fearful and confrontational situation is prevailing, which is surely not helpful in ensuring a level playing field for all parties," former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain told The Daily Star.

Sakhawat was unsure if the EC would be able to hold the polls properly amid this situation.

The EC Secretariat had to be guarded like a fort yesterday, he pointed out.

The number of political parties potentially not joining the race was getting longer than that of 2014 polls, he said.

Unveiling the polls fixture yesterday, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal called upon all political parties to join the election.

"We believe that the upcoming polls will be free and fair, impartial, participatory, and peaceful with responsible behaviour from all stakeholders. The election will be praised and credible at home and abroad," he said in a televised address to the nation.

Prior to his address, the EC finalised the schedule at a meeting.

The people's representation will be established and democracy will be consolidated, Awal said, seeking the participation of and cooperation from all.

The announcement of the schedule comes at a time when BNP and Jamaat are enforcing blockades demanding the AL government's resignation, reconstitution of the EC, and polls under a caretaker government.

Political unrest is harming people's livelihoods and businesses.

The BNP may announce a lay siege to the EC Secretariat, party sources said.

The police have ordered all its units to be on high alert to prevent any untoward incident and the Border Guard Bangladesh and Rab personnel were yesterday deployed across the country.

The schedule was announced two weeks after the 90-day countdown for the election began on November 1. According to the constitution, the polls must be held within 90 days prior to the end of a parliament's tenure, which in this case is January 29.

The schedule for the 2018 polls was announced a week after the countdown started.

In his speech yesterday, Awal said holding an election is a vast, difficult, and complex task. With assistance from the government, the EC will work with honesty and sincerity to make it free, fair, and peaceful.

He urged all political parties and candidates to abide by the electoral code of conduct. He ordered the law enforcers to ensure law and order.

Ballot box snatching, casting fake votes, voting in exchange for money, and the use of muscle can influence the election and people should thwart all these at any cost, he said.

He said the role of the media and election observers is noteworthy in ensuring transparency and neutrality.

The EC strongly supports the media's freedom. However, any attempts to influence the voting process or the election by disseminating false or fabricated information will be thwarted, he said, adding, "Therefore, we sincerely request the cooperation of local and foreign media and observers."

The CEC also called upon all voters to go to the polling station with enthusiasm, courage, and confidence. He also urged them to exercise their voting rights freely and independently to elect their preferred candidates and fulfil their civic duty of forming the parliament and the government.

"Don't be influenced by anyone," he said, adding "If you face any kind of interference or obstacle, you will resist it individually or collectively. If needed, inform the presiding officer."

The presiding officers are legally bound to ensure the right to vote

at any cost, he added.

The EC yesterday appointed two divisional commissioners and 64 deputy commissioners as returning officers (ROs), and 592 upazila nirbahi officers, other government officials, and upazila-level EC officials as assistant returning officers (AROs).

The divisional commissioners were appointed as ROs of constituencies in Dhaka and Chattogram cities.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the electoral code of conduct became effective yesterday.

The EC is likely to issue directives today asking all aspiring candidates to remove their posters, placards, banners, and billboards from public spaces. The commission may issue a deadline for this.

All major then opposition parties, including the AL, boycotted the February 15, 1996, election demanding polls under a caretaker government. The BNP won but was forced to call snap elections under a caretaker government in June that year.

All opposition parties, including the BNP, boycotted the January 5, 2014, polls demanding elections under a caretaker government. The AL won with a two-thirds majority and 153 of its lawmakers were elected unopposed.

All major parties took part in the last polls held on December 30, 2018.