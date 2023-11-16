‘EC has to answer many questions’

Sharmeen S Murshid, an election analyst and the chief executive officer of election observation group Brotee, told The Daily Star that she had never seen such an atmosphere before an election in her 20-year career as an election observer.

"Usually, when a polls schedule is announced, a happy atmosphere is seen among the people. But this time, there is a completely different picture. Fear and scepticism have developed among the masses," she said.

"I have never seen such an intolerable and violent atmosphere. Will the Election Commission be able to handle such a situation? Do they have the ability?"

She went on to ask a series of questions. "Will the Election Commission be able to earn the trust of the people? Will it be able to reshuffle the administration that was politicised by the ruling Awami League government? Will it be able to release the opposition leaders who are in jail without charges? Will the other political parties be able to conduct their campaigns? Will it be able to arrange a free and fair election by making a level playing field?"

These are the questions in people's mind, she said, adding that the EC needs to answer all these and end the political impasse by taking effective steps.