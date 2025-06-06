Govt officials hopeful election announcement will clear the air

They expect reforms to be completed or nearly completed before the elections

Several government officials expressed hope that the announcement of national election in the first half of April in 2026 will clear the "so-called uncertainties" surrounding the elections. They also believe this demonstrates the government's goodwill regarding the next parliamentary polls.

They further stated that they expect reforms to be completed or nearly completed before the elections.

"This proves that the government has goodwill regarding the elections. From the beginning, we have been saying that we are not here to remain in power indefinitely," Labour and Employment Adviser Sakhawat Hussain told The Daily Star.

The government intends to conduct the next parliamentary elections in the first half of April next year, taking into account substantial progress in ongoing reforms and trials concerning the July killings, as well as practical considerations such as religious factors and weather conditions.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today announced that the much awaited and talked about national election will take place in the first half of April 2026, in a televised address to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said the interim government took office with three mandates—reform, justice and elections.

"In that regard, I believe that by the next Eid-ul-Fitr, we will be able to reach an acceptable point on reform and justice. Especially, all will be able to see visible progress in the trial of crimes against humanity—which is the government's collective responsibility towards the martyrs of the July mass uprising," he said.

Sources within the government indicated that the proposed election timeline takes into account teachers' commitments with final exams in early December.

Many teachers performs duties as election officials at the polling centre during the parliamentary polls.

"From December to January, foggy conditions will pose challenges in transporting election materials, especially ballot papers," said a government official.

If the elections are held in December, the number of international observers will likely be low due to Christmas, said another government source, adding, "We want a credible election that is accepted by both national and international communities."

School teachers will be busy with book distribution among over four crore students during last half of December as well as first few days of January, the source added.

Additionally, they noted that Ramadan will begin in mid-February, making it impractical to hold elections until mid-March. Ramadan is expected to start on February 17 or 18, 2026.

Since candidates require at least 21 days for campaigning, mid-April elections are deemed feasible, according to government sources.

Sources within the Election Commission stated that national elections are typically not held during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting. Furthermore, election dates are scheduled to ensure that the preceding three weeks of campaigning do not coincide with Ramadan. Electioneering during this time is generally avoided, as it significantly limits campaign activities. Holding elections during Ramadan could lead to lower voter turnout and logistical challenges.

The announcement of the election timeline is a major development in the context of Bangladesh's politics after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024.

Yunus, on several occasions during the past few months, has said that the next election will take place between December 2025 and June 2026, based on the extent of reforms.

BNP and its like-minded parties, on the other hand, have been demanding that election takes place by December.

National Citizen Party, the newly formed political party comprised of July uprising leaders, has been pushing for the election to be held after reforms are completed.

Jamaat-e-Islami initially had a similar stance but then modified its position saying that the election could take place in February, before Ramadan. Last week, top Jamaat leaders said the election could take place between December and April.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, on May 21, said the national election should be held by December this year.

"Bangladesh needs political stability. This is only possible through an elected government, not by unelected decision-makers," one source quoted the army chief as saying at an officers' address.