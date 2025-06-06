Jamaat expresses satisfaction over election date announcement

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has expressed satisfaction with the tentative election date announced today by the chief adviser.

In a statement, he said the nation has been reassured by this announcement, hoping that now "the government will take necessary steps to hold a free, fair, neutral, and acceptable election within the declared timeframe."

He further said the nation has a strong desire for reform, justice, and election, and that based on these three issues and through the formulation and implementation of the "July Charter", the interim government will be able to bring Bangladesh back to a proper democratic path.

In a televised address to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that the next national election will take place in the first half of April 2026.