Ctg Jamaat expels activist for 'violating discipline'

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has expelled its member named Akash Chowdhury, for "violating party discipline".

The announcement came through a statement yesterday, three days after he was seen kicking a woman during a protest programme organised by the Democratic Student Alliance in Chattogram.

The statement was signed by Mohammad Ullah, assistant secretary of Jamaat's Chattogram metropolitan unit.

Identifying Akash as a member of Jamaat, the statement said, "We have become aware of an unexpected and deplorable incident that took place during a programmes organised by two organisations in front of the Chattogram Press Club on Wednesday."

"We strongly condemn this act without any reservation. We were not informed beforehand about the programmes being held that day in front of the press club, nor was any directive issued for our personnel to be present there. Therefore, Jamaat-e-Islami had no involvement in the incident and bears no responsibility for what transpired."

The statement further said, "The responsibility for this unfortunate incident rests solely on those who were present. Specifically, Akash Chowdhury, a member of the organisation, acted without authorisation from the higher authorities by attending the event and engaging in such behaviour, which is utterly reprehensible."

"Jamaat-e-Islami is known nationwide as a disciplined and responsible organisation. We are working tirelessly to establish a welfare state and do not support or tolerate such conduct in any way."

On Wednesday, an attack occurred during a programme organised by the Democratic Student Alliance, a coalition of left-leaning student organisations, in Chattogram.

The incident took place around 3:30pm in the Jamal Khan area of the city. The attackers acted under the banner of the "Anti Shahbagh Union". Twelve people were injured in the attack.