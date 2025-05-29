Remembering Barrister Abdur Razzaq

The passing of Barrister Abdur Razzaq, a distinguished lawyer, politician, and a man of deep integrity and unwavering professionalism, is a profound loss for Bangladesh and the wider legal community. He departed this life on May 4, 2025, in Dhaka, at the age of 76, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in 1949 in Sylhet district in the then East Bengal, Abdur Razzaq went on to earn his barrister-at-law degree from Lincoln's Inn in London, where he was called to the bar in 1980. During his years in London from the mid-1970s to mid-1980s, he became a driving force in uplifting the Bangladeshi diaspora, dedicating himself to empowering young people, particularly those in Tower Hamlets. His work left a lasting mark on the community and inspired a generation.

In 1985, he returned to Bangladesh to practise law, embarking on a distinguished legal career and earning recognition as a senior advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. After relocating to the UK in late 2013, he remained dedicated to his profession and continued to serve the community until his return to Bangladesh in December 2024.

Barrister Razzaq's legal career was marked by both depth and breadth. His expertise spanned various domains, including constitutional and administrative law, banking and commercial law, labour law, telecommunications law, and international criminal law. As a senior partner and head of chambers at The Law Counsel in Dhaka, he led with intellectual rigour and professional excellence. His legal practice included numerous high-profile public law cases that left a lasting imprint on Bangladesh's legal landscape.

He was perhaps most widely known for his role as the chief defence counsel at widely controversial International Crimes Tribunal ((ICT), where he represented several prominent Jamaat-e-Islami leaders accused of war crimes. Throughout this period, he faced persistent harassment and attempts to hinder legal work. Yet, his unwavering commitment to justice and due process never faltered. His advocacy, even in the face of significant challenge and immense pressure, remained principled and resolute, earning commendation from international human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch, for his efforts to uphold fair trial standards.

Barrister Razzaq served as the assistant secretary general of Jamaat, where he was engaged in the party's political direction and strategy. However, in February 2019, he took the courageous and principled step of resigning, citing the party's failure to apologise for its role during the 1971 Liberation War in supporting the Pakistan Army and its reluctance to pursue crucial reforms. According to a report published in Al-Jazeera on February 16, 2019, Razzaq said, "When I saw that I could not take it any further and that there was no hope that the party would apologise and I had come to the end of the road, I decided to resign."He had long advocated for open, honest dialogue about the past and for the party to embrace more inclusive models of governance.

His resignation marked not a retreat from political life, but a reaffirmation of his commitment to ethical leadership and meaningful reform. He later joined the Amar Bangladesh Party until stepping down in August 2024.

In late 2013, Barrister Abdur Razzaq left Bangladesh for the UK, citing concerns over potential retaliation from the Sheikh Hasina regime. He practised in London with a focus on human rights and asylum law.

In 2020, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and in the years that followed, his health gradually declined. He was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and received treatment at the Royal London Hospital. Despite his illness, his resolve remained strong and in late 2024, he made the poignant decision to return to Bangladesh, where he continued treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhaka.

His passing marked the end of a remarkable life, one defined by unwavering dedication to justice, personal integrity, and tireless service to his country and community.

Barrister Abdur Razzaq was widely admired for his noble character, deep integrity, and staunch professionalism. A man of faith with profound knowledge of Islam, he strove to embody the principles of ihsan: excellence in all things, in both his personal conduct and professional life. In London, I had the privilege of regular exchanges with him on a range of topics. He exemplified the beautiful hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): "Verily, Allah has prescribed ihsan (perfection) in all things…" (Muslim).

He was a man of principle who was never afraid to speak truth to power or defend justice, even when doing so was unpopular or risky. His inclusive and sociable nature endeared him to people across political and ideological divides. More than a legal luminary, he was a mentor, a role model, and a source of guidance to many young professionals and activists at home and abroad.

His funeral prayers were held at Taqwa mosque in Dhanmondi on the evening of May 4, followed by another at the Supreme Court on May 5. In a mark of respect, the Supreme Court suspended proceedings for half a day. Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to his family. A further funeral prayer was held at the Supreme Court's Inner Garden, a rare honour, and another at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, reflecting the high regard in which he was held across the legal and national community.

Barrister Abdur Razzaq is survived by his wife, two sons who have followed in his footsteps and serve as barristers, and a daughter. His family, colleagues, and the many lives he touched mourn his loss deeply. His memory will live on through the principles he championed and the people he inspired. He will be remembered for his steadfast dedication to law, fearless pursuit of justice, and lifelong service to truth.

Dr Muhammad Abdul Bari is a Bangladeshi-British civic leader, educationalist, author, and parenting consultant, actively engaged in youth development and social cohesion.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

