'Where do we stand': Bangladesh women’s cricket mainstays call out gender bias

Bangladesh women's cricket team stalwarts Nigar Sultana Joty and Rumana Ahmed have taken to social media to voice frustration over how male and female players are treated.

"There is a difference between a cricketer and a woman cricketer, my friend," Bangladesh captain Joty wrote in a post on her official Facebook page, pointing to the gender-based inequality that persists in the sport.

The flashpoint appears to be the activities of the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), which has not involved any women cricketers in its recent activities.

Many women cricketers claimed that they weren't invited to any of the last three meetings held by the association. With CWAB's elections scheduled for September 4, they remain uncertain about whether they are even eligible to vote.

According to CWAB convenor Salim Shahed, current women national players under Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) contracts will have the permanent membership of the organisation, while others can come with the life membership criteria only if they have CCDM registration.

Adding to their grievances, the players are also disappointed by BCB's failure to launch the inaugural Women's Bangladesh Premier League (WBPL) this year despite repeated promises. Their disappointment is further deepened by what they describe as inadequate training facilities ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup, set to be held in India next month.

Unlike Joty, however, Rumana explicitly criticised the systemic neglect faced by women in the local cricket culture. Her Facebook post went beyond immediate grievances, touching on years of frustration over the pace of progress.

"While cricketing nations around the world are progressing with their women's teams, we can't even bring our women cricketers into the conversation. Why this discrimination? We also brought pride to this country too," Rumana wrote.

She criticised what she sees as a cycle of broken promises.

"Every year the discussion starts and ends with the same promise: 'next year'. Even our men's BPL haven't fully flourished. Who is accountable for this lack of progress?

The veteran all-rounder also questioned the invisibility of women's cricket in boardroom discussions.

"Recently, there has been much discussion in the board about the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB). While many male cricketers were seen involved, there was not a single female cricketer in sight. So where do we stand?

"Where are those who once helped build women's cricket in this country? If Tamim, Shakib and Mahmudullah are part of every conversation, then why is there no discussion around Salma, Rumana or Jahanara?

"When will we eliminate gender discrimination? When will we create a healthy cricketing culture? After all these years in cricket, is it too much to expect this much basic respect?" she concluded.