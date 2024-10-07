England show their class to get revenge over South Africa

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk reacts during the Women's Cricket T20 World Cup fixture between England and South Africa in Sharjah on October 7, 2024 South Africa's Nadine de Klerk reacts R. Photo: Reuters

England put in a statement performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as they beat Group B rivals South Africa by seven wickets in Sharjah today.

In a repeat of the 2023 semi-final, England got their revenge with an all-round team display to chase down 125 with four balls remaining.

England's spin quartet got the first innings back under control after a fast start by the Proteas, holding the total to 124/6, with Sophie Ecclestone standing out with 2/15.

And the English top order stood up with the bat, as Danni Wyatt-Hodge (43) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (48) played the key roles in wrapping up England's win.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first, as two of the best teams at the T20 World Cup faced off in Sharjah.

And Proteas captain Wolvaardt inspired an impressive powerplay, taking on England's spin-heavy bowling attack right from the off.

Tazmin Brits looked to join in the fun and was caught on the rope for 13 (from 19 balls), but South Africa's platform of 37/1 in the first six overs left them well-placed to build a big score.

Catches went down with disappointing frequency for England, but the scoring rate slowed dramatically through the middle overs as their bowling attack hauled the innings back under control.

Anneke Bosch struggled to get going before being bowled by Sarah Glenn form 18 (26), and Wolvaardt's inspired effort came to an abrupt end when she was cleaned by Sophie Ecclestone for 42 (39).

South Africa were still eyeing a big total, but the dangerous Chloe Tryon was removed by Charlie Dean, and Ecclestone stepped up to deny Marizanne Kapp a chance to extend her fiery knock of 26 from 17.

There was some late drama when Nat Sciver-Brunt ran out Sune Luus in extraordinary fashion, turning the ball onto the stumps with an unintentional but silky flick with the outside of her foot.

And South Africa closed on 124/6, setting up a fascinating second innings in Sharjah.