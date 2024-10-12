Tigresses exit T20 World Cup 2024 in disappointing fashion

Bangladesh's journey in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 ended with a whimper as they fell to South Africa by seven wickets in their final Group B match in Dubai on Saturday.

The result meant the Tigresses were officially knocked out of the competition, with two points in four games, after having started their campaign with a victory over Scotland -- one that ended their 16-match and 10-year losing streak in the 20-over tournament.

The match once again delivered a similar old story for Bangladesh -- evident in the preceding defeats against England, West Indies -- where the batters showcased a below-par performance. In a match where boosting up the net run-rate was a priority to somehow stay in the competition, the Tigresses only managed to score 106 for three in 20 overs after having opted to bat first.

After a slow start in the Powerplay, managing 21 for one, Sobhana Mostary -- team's best batter in the tournament -- struck 38 off 43 balls, while skipper Nigar Sultana Joty made an unbeaten 32 off 38 balls to guide score past three digits at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"The way we started in the Powerplay wasn't great. When you don't get a good start in the Powerplay, it will be difficult. We tried to build a partnership, but we played a lot of dots, and against this South African line, it wasn't good enough," Joty said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

South Africa, in reply, lost opener-cum-skipper Laura Wolvaardt for seven in the third over off leg-spinner Fahima Khatun, who ended up with 2-19 in her four overs. However, Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch struck 42 and 25 runs, respectively, sharing a 53-run stand for the second wicket to take their side close to victory.

Although both batters departed in quick succession, Chloe Tryon (14 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (13 not out) ensured no further casualties in their innings as South Africa reached target in 17.2 overs to top the group, with six points in four games.

The Bangladesh captain also felt sorry for the crowd who came to the venue to support them in their last game.

"Though we couldn't do well, they supported us, and I feel so sorry that we couldn't win it today for them," Joty remarked.

Bangladesh fielders had a poor outing as well, dropping as many as four catches while also missing out on a couple of run-out chances, easing South Africa's run chase.

Despite the victory, South Africa will now have to wait for the results of the other group matches involving West Indies and England to see which two teams among these three will qualify for the semifinals.