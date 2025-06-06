Leftist parties take issue with April election, want polls earlier

Leaders of prominent leftist parties have expressed dissatisfaction over the interim government's announcement to hold national elections in April next year.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), called the announcement of the election timeline a "partial step" that disregards public demand.

"Most political parties, and ordinary citizens we've spoken with, want the election to be held within this year by December. We want the same," Prince said.

Criticising the interim government's performance, he noted its failure to curb mob violence, corruption, and rising poverty and unemployment.

"Many factories have shut down or are struggling, and both domestic and foreign investments have dried up," he added.

Prince further said people's basic demands such as a universal rationing system and a national minimum wage remain unmet.

He condemned what he described as "controversial" decisions, including attacks on Liberation War history, the proposed Rakhine corridor, and leasing ports to foreign entities.

"Such steps threaten our sovereignty and create room for imperialist and hegemonic forces," he warned.

He questioned deferring elections to April, saying the Chief Adviser has not clarified what goals he hopes to achieve during the extended period.

"We hope the Election Commission is directed to hold elections within this year, and necessary reforms are completed beforehand," he said.

Saiful Huq, general secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party, echoed similar concerns.

"The Chief Adviser has essentially ignored the consensus for elections by December. Proposing April will frustrate many," he said.

Huq argued that reforms and judicial processes could have been expedited to allow polls within December.

He also questioned the suitability of April, citing the risk of Nor'westers (Kalbaishakhi storms).

"If it had to be next year, January to mid-February would've been more appropriate," he said.

He warned that the decision may deepen the ongoing political crisis and widen the gap between the government and political parties.

While praising some of Yunus's reform initiatives, Huq criticised his remarks about resisting opposition to port leasing.

"This is inappropriate for an interim leader. It's as if he's opposing the very parties supporting him," he said.

Bazlur Rashid Firoz, general secretary of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, also questioned the April timeline, saying key reforms and judicial progress could be completed by December.

He pointed out that Ramadan will fall in February–March, followed by SSC exams in April.

"Exams may be disrupted due to this timeline," he said.

"Announcing a tentative date is a step forward," he added, "but we maintain the election should be held within December."