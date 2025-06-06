Election in April doesn't reflect nation's expections: BNP's Salahuddin

"How can this decision be made bypassing the demand of 90 percent political parties?" asks Khosru

BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that the chief adviser's announcement of holding the next national election in the first half of April 2026 does not reflect the expectations of the nation.

Following today's address to the nation by Prof Muhammad Yunus, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed told The Daily Star, "The expectations of the nation have not been fulfilled."

Salahuddin said that BNP, along with over 50 like-minded political parties, has long been urging the government to schedule the next national election in December.

"We have logically presented arguments and various reasons for holding the election in December. But, the chief adviser ignored these considerations and announced the election at a time when public exams take place in Bangladesh and the weather is unfavourable," he said.

Calling the proposed timeline illogical, he said, "If the election is held in the first half of April, then the 45-day period required from the announcement of the schedule to the election day will fall within Ramadan, meaning election campaigns will have to take place during Ramadan. This is an unreasonable idea."

The BNP leader added that major public examinations such as SSC and HSC usually take place around that time, while the weather adds further complications.

"Considering all aspects, if not December, the national election could have been held in January, which would have been acceptable to everyone," Salahuddin said.

BNP leader Salahuddin informed that a meeting of the BNP Standing Committee would be held later in the night, where the issue would be discussed in detail.

A formal response, he said, would follow after consultation with other political allies.

Expressing disappointment, he said, "I did not expect this issue to be included in today's speech."

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "When 90 percent of political parties have declared their decision for elections by December, how can this decision be made bypassing the demand of the 90 percent? This raises questions."

Speaking to reporters today, the senior BNP leader questioned the legitimacy of the government's claim of consensus in determining the polls timeline.

"It is being said that we [the interim government] are making all decisions based on consensus. But where is the consensus in making such a decision while ignoring 90 percent ?" he asked.

"If any group has any influence, then the issue of holding a free and fair election could become questionable," he said, adding that such unilateral decisions may raise public suspicion about behind-the-scenes influences.