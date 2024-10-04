Ferdous Ara returns to Bangladesh Betar after 15 years

Celebrated Nazrul Sangeet exponent Ferdous Ara faced an unexpected exclusion during Awami League's tenure. For the past 15 years, she was barred from performing on Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar. Recently, however, she made a long-awaited return to these two state-run platforms.

In an interview with the daily Ajker Patrika, artiste Ferdous Ara opened up about her thoughts and described her past ordeals.

The artiste used to perform regularly on BTV and Bangladesh Betar, but then the invitations abruptly stopped. Initially, she thought it was a natural shift, as new talents were coming in and they deserved their moment. She believed she would be invited back, but that day never came. "Even when my name was listed in programmes, it would be dropped at the eleventh hour," she shared.

Ferdous Ara stated that she once asked the head of BTV, "I don't need to be on the show. I just want to know who decided not to call me and why." She recalled that he responded with, "Why would you be excluded?" and deflected the question entirely.

Eventually, she discovered that she wasn't sidelined for her actions, but rather because of her husband, Dr Rafiqul Mohammed, who once served as a district commissioner (DC). She remarked that there was a perception he was sympathetic to the opposition party.

"If he had indeed committed transgressions during his tenure, he should have been held accountable—not me. Why should an artiste be punished for the actions of another?" she questioned.

Ferdous Ara shared, "A cultural delegation from Bangladesh was scheduled to perform in Paris, and I was initially informed that my name was on the list. The ambassador and his wife even called me personally, saying, 'You must attend.'"

However, despite all her preparations, there was a sudden lack of communication. She later discovered that her name had been removed from the delegation. "I can recall numerous such incidents," remarked the singer.

The Nazrul Sangeet exponent also recalled an unpleasant experience with Shilpakala Academy, stating, "Many years ago, there was an event at the Army Stadium organised by the institution where the former prime minister was present. During the day of rehearsals before the event, I noticed that top officials from Shilpakala had placed their preferred individuals in the front row, while Abida Sultana and I were relegated to a far corner behind a hundred people."

"The next day at the event, I jokingly asked the head of Shilpakala and his team, 'Who are those people standing in the centre? Why weren't we included? Haven't we worked hard all these years?'" she shared. However, after making this remark, the officials responded with verbal abuse in the harshest way possible. Ferdous Ara recalled being left speechless by their behaviour, standing there with tears in her eyes as the situation unfolded.

Ferdous Ara confessed, "I felt as though I was on the verge of a heart attack." She was asked to leave immediately. However, she realised that walking out without completing the programme would only "damage her reputation" further. Determined not to give up, she wiped away her tears, stood at the far end of the last row, and leaned against the wall, crying silently as she lip-synced the song.

Since that incident, the artiste has not set foot in Shilpakala Academy again and has never been invited to any of their events.

The veteran Nazrul Sangeet exponent reflected on her return to BTV and Bangladesh Betar after 15 long years, stating, "These two institutions have always played a crucial role in nurturing artistes as they are the foundations of our music culture. Performing there was instrumental in establishing our identities as artistes. It feels incredible to be back singing on these platforms."

Ferdous Ara emphasised that music has always been her top priority. Aside from practicing it, she actively refrained from engaging in any other pursuits.

"I've never sought fame. Our family upbringing instilled in us a sense of contentment with what we had. Despite all the adversities and attempts to suppress me, they couldn't break my spirit. I have been devoted to music and never let distractions sway me. I stayed away from politics, and even though I received offers to act, I chose not to accept them," the artiste remarked.

In conclusion, she highlighted the need to support and nurture artistes without categorising or dividing them. "In many countries, the focus is on ensuring that artistes don't have to struggle for their basic needs or scramble for work. Appropriate environments are persistently created where artistes can dedicate themselves to their craft and contribute to the enrichment of art and culture. These are the kind of support system we need," she communicated.