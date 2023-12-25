Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 25, 2023 03:08 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 05:52 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artistes felicitated

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 25, 2023 03:08 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 05:52 PM
Photos: Collected

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and all its cultural activists, artistes and technicians played a pivotal role that shaped the history and led to the independence of the country during the Liberation War 1971.

The artistes , comprising of singers, writers, lyricists, voice artistes and other cultural activists, followed an unconventional path and operated the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra as an emblem of grit and indomitable spirit for the freedom fighters and mass people of the yet-to-be-recognised country as well.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

To pay respect to the cultural activists, Bangladesh National Museum felicitated 86 artistes and technicians on Sunday who risked their lives to inform and uplift the freedom fighters and people during the War.

The chief guest of the programme, Obaidul Hassan, chief justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court, handed over honorary mementos and Tk 50,000 to each of these 86 cultural activists at the event. With Cultural Affairs State Minister KM Khalid in the chair, Bangladesh National Museum Director General Md Kamruzzaman delivered the welcome speech. 

Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, president, Board of Trustees, Bangladesh National Museum; and Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed graced the programme, amongst others.

During the dark, confusing and tumultuous time during the Liberation War, Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra played the crucial role of being the sole communication media source to let people, home and abroad, know about the barbarities and mercilessness of the Pakistani Occupation Force.

Many gifted and incredibly talented artistes were involved with this radio station. The Pakistani force discarded this covert radio station on March 30 because the programmes on it were continuously boosting the nationalistic spirit in people craving for an independent country, and the daily news bulletin let people know about the progress of the war and the brutalities of the Pakistani army.

A few of its most timeless productions were Charampatra, Jallader Darbar, and Songs of Inspiration and Freedom, amongst others.

Read more

Chitrangada: A story of women’s individuality

The Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra represents the importance of freedom in the communication media and how the right approach or use of this media can change a whole nation. After independence, this legendary radio station started its journey as Bangladesh Betar on December 22, 1971.

Related topic:
Swadhin Bangla Betar KendraBangladesh BetarCharampatraJallader Darbar
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Guerrilla Hafiz and the freedom fighters we have failed

58 Swadhin Bangla Betar artistes awarded FF status

Global help sought thru' Betar Kendra

Swadhin Bangla Betar engr Rashidul dies

PM provides Tk 5 lakh for Lucky Akhand's treatment

আলুর কেজি ৮০ টাকা!
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

আলুর দামে ‘রেকর্ড’

‘খরচ কমানোর জন্য আলুই বেশি খেতাম। সেটারও যদি এত দাম হয়, খাব কী এখন?’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নোয়াখালীতে পথসভায় এমপি মোরশেদ আলমকে জুতাপেটার চেষ্টা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification