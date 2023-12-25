Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artistes felicitated

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and all its cultural activists, artistes and technicians played a pivotal role that shaped the history and led to the independence of the country during the Liberation War 1971.

The artistes , comprising of singers, writers, lyricists, voice artistes and other cultural activists, followed an unconventional path and operated the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra as an emblem of grit and indomitable spirit for the freedom fighters and mass people of the yet-to-be-recognised country as well.

To pay respect to the cultural activists, Bangladesh National Museum felicitated 86 artistes and technicians on Sunday who risked their lives to inform and uplift the freedom fighters and people during the War.

The chief guest of the programme, Obaidul Hassan, chief justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court, handed over honorary mementos and Tk 50,000 to each of these 86 cultural activists at the event. With Cultural Affairs State Minister KM Khalid in the chair, Bangladesh National Museum Director General Md Kamruzzaman delivered the welcome speech.

Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, president, Board of Trustees, Bangladesh National Museum; and Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed graced the programme, amongst others.

During the dark, confusing and tumultuous time during the Liberation War, Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra played the crucial role of being the sole communication media source to let people, home and abroad, know about the barbarities and mercilessness of the Pakistani Occupation Force.

Many gifted and incredibly talented artistes were involved with this radio station. The Pakistani force discarded this covert radio station on March 30 because the programmes on it were continuously boosting the nationalistic spirit in people craving for an independent country, and the daily news bulletin let people know about the progress of the war and the brutalities of the Pakistani army.

A few of its most timeless productions were Charampatra, Jallader Darbar, and Songs of Inspiration and Freedom, amongst others.

The Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra represents the importance of freedom in the communication media and how the right approach or use of this media can change a whole nation. After independence, this legendary radio station started its journey as Bangladesh Betar on December 22, 1971.