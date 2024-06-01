Yet another woeful birthday for Kumar Bishwajit

Legendary singer and composer Kumar Bishwajit is enduring another woeful birthday as his only child Nibir, remains hospitalised after a severe road accident. The renowned singer is anxiously awaiting Nibir's quick recovery.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the singer implored, "I am waiting day and night for Nibir to speak again. His condition has improved significantly. Please, everyone, pray for his quick recovery."

"Although, recently, I went to Dhaka, hoping to reconnect with my music, to fathom how it feels to wrap my head around music once again. However, it felt like a futile effort to feel good", he further added.

He expressed, "A child is above everything to a parent. Now, when I attempt to sing, the true emotion of the song eludes me. Then again, when those emotions flare up, they overwhelm me and bring tears to my eyes. As a father, accepting the circumstances I've faced over the past year and a half has been exceptionally challenging for me."

Kumar Bishwajit was born on June 1, 1963, in Sitakunda, Chattogram. He had a keen interest in music since childhood. He eventually turned that interest into a dream realised and became famous in the world of music.

In 1977, the vocalist started his journey by singing his first song on a radio programme. Following this, he spent two years lending his voice to a band called Rhythm 77. In 1979, he took a further step in his musical career by forming another band called Feelings.

It wasn't until around 1980 that Kumar Bishwajit made his debut on Bangladesh Television. However, his breakthrough came in 1982 with the song "Tore Putuler Moto Kore" on the TV programme "Shiuli Mala". This song was the turning point of his musical career. However, the song "Jekhane Shimanto Tomar" further built an emotional tie with the audience.

In 1982, Kumar Bishwajit debuted as a playback singer in the movie "Inspector", with Alauddin Ali's tunes and music. He won the National Film Award for Best Singer twice. Moreover, he has contributed his vocals to over 30 solo albums, as well as numerous mix albums and films.

Kumar Bishwajit's top 10 songs are: "Tumi Roj Bikele Amar Bagane", "Jekhane Shimanto Tomar", "Tore Putuler Moto Kore Sajiye", "O Daktar", "Ekta Chand Chara Raat", "Chandana Go Raag Korona", "Bohudin Por Mukhomukhi Hoyechi Tomar", "Kannar Roll Uthbe Ekdin", "Tumi Jodi Bolo Padma Meghna", and "Chaturdolay Chorhe Dekho".