Runa Laila returns to radio after 13 years

Runa Laila, a renowned singer in the subcontinent, recently lent her voice to Bangladesh Betar after a hiatus of 13 years. She recorded the song "O Brishti Tumi" written by Suman Sardar, and composed by Sadek Ali for Bangladesh Betar's Transcription Service. Prior to this, she collaborated with children on a song for Channel i, tuned by Sadek Ali's tune. The recording for "O Brishti Tumi" took place on February 29 at the Drama Studio of Transcription Service in the capital.

During the recording of the song "O Brishti Tumi," the director of Transcription Service, Anwar Hossain Mridha, Regional Director Rawnak Jahan, and others were present. After the recording, Runa Laila expressed her appreciation, stating, "I found the lyrics of the song captivating, and I particularly enjoyed the melody. Some of my previous songs have resonated well with the audience on Bangladesh Betar. Hopefully, this song will also be well-received. It was a delightful experience to return to the radio after a considerable time. I was impressed by the modernisation of radio and the sincerity displayed by everyone involved."

Mustafizur Rahman, the deputy director of Bangladesh Betar, mentioned that in July 2011, Runa Laila sang two songs about the Liberation War for the Dhaka center of Bangladesh Betar. One song is titled "Akhaura Theke Azimpurer Pothe Ektu Dure" and the other is "Ek Muktijoddha Bolchilo Taar Dukher Kotha".

Both songs were penned by Md Rafiqul Islam, with music composed by Debendra Nath Chattopadhyay. Rahman expressed joy at Runa Laila's return to singing for Betar after a prolonged period, stating that it is delightful news for both the organisation and the listeners.

It is reported that after recording the song, Runa Laila also participated in an interview for the radio. Composer Sadek Ali shared that the song will be aired on Bangladesh Betar in the near future.