Education
Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 29, 2024 05:13 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 06:05 PM

Most Viewed

Education
Heatwave

HC orders to close all schools, madrasas till Thursday

Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 29, 2024 05:13 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 06:05 PM
High Court orders to close all schools and madrasas
A mother covers her daughter’s head with her scarf to offer some protection from the scorching sun while picking her up from Willes Little Flower School in the capital’s Kakrail. All primary and secondary schools, along with colleges, reopened yesterday despite the extension of the heat alert by the Met office. PHOTO: ANISUR RAHMAN

The High Court today ordered the government to close primary and secondary schools, and madrasas till Thursday amid the ongoing heatwave.

However, the order of closure will not be applicable for O level, A level exams, colleges, universities and those schools that have air conditioning (AC) systems and where exams are ongoing, the HC said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu gave this order to the Ministry of Education on a suo motu (voluntary) move, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star.

The reopening of educational institutions amid the heatwave was marred by two teachers' deaths and multiple students falling ill across the country yesterday.

Two teachers -- Mostak Ahmed, 58, from Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila, and Ahsan Habib, 37, from Jashore Sadar -- died due to heat-related illness.

Numerous students, including 18 in Noakhali, 10 in Faridpur, two in Munshiganj and one in Dhaka, fell ill during school hours, and others lost consciousness.

Related topic:
Schools and madrasas closed across BangladeshHeatwave in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Severe heat wave on one hand, record-breaking loadshedding on the other

10m ago
Road Surface Melting: Bargain bitumen failing to bear extreme heat

Road Surface Melting: Bargain bitumen failing to bear extreme heat

1d ago
Climate change in Bangladesh: A collage of some extreme weather events that took place in Bangladesh in 2023

Bangladesh caught up in extreme weather events

4m ago
Fan sales in heatwave

Fan sales soar as heatwave continues

1y ago
Dos and Don'ts for Staying Safe in a Heatwave

Dos and Don’ts during a heatwave

1w ago
গুলশান শপিং কমপ্লেক্স ভাঙতে হাইকোর্টের আদেশ বহাল
|বাংলাদেশ

তাপপ্রবাহ: সব স্কুল-মাদ্রাসা বৃহস্পতিবার পর্যন্ত বন্ধ রাখার নির্দেশ হাইকোর্টের

যেসব স্কুলে এসি আছে, সেসব ক্ষেত্রে এ আদেশ প্রযোজ্য হবে বলে জানিয়েছেন ডেপুটি অ্যাটর্নি জেনারেল।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ফেসবুক স্টোরিতে লালনের গান: মুচলেকা দিয়ে ছাড়া পেলেন সেই যুবক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X