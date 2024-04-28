Heatwave: Secondary schools, colleges in 5 districts to remain shut tomorrow

Primary schools to remain open

All secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in Dhaka, Chuadanga, Jashore, Khulna, and Rajshahi districts will remain closed tomorrow due to the ongoing heatwave.

A notice was issued by the education ministry in this regard this evening, signed by its Information and Public Relations Officer MA Khair.

However, educational institutions which have air-conditioning system can remain open if they want. The next decision will be announced tomorrow, it added.

Meanwhile, no decision has been taken to shut primary schools tomorrow since most of their classes are held in the morning, Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, PRO of primary and mass education ministry, told The Daily Star.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

All primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges, reopened today after a long break that included the Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh holidays, and a week off due to the ongoing heatwave.

Meanwhile, two teachers in Chattogram and Jashore and a 50-year-old man in Dhaka died today amid the heatwave.

The Met office this morning extended the heat alert for 72 more hours as the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist.