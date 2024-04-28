2 teachers die in Ctg, Jashore amid heatwave

Two teachers died in Chattogram and Jashore today amid a severe heatwave that is sweeping across the country.

In Chattogram, a madrasah teacher died while going to his workplace in Kalurghat area of Boalkhali upazila this morning, our Chattogram correspondent reports quoting relatives.

The deceased, Md Mostak Ahmed, 58, was a teacher of Khitapchar Azizia Mabudia Alim Madrasah in Boalkhali.

He used to live in Mohora area of the port city.

"The teacher suddenly fell unconscious while he was crossing a river by ferry in order to go to his madrasa," said Kazi Emran Kaderi, a relative of the teacher.

He was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 10:00am," he said.

The duty doctors of the CMCH emergency department suspected that the teacher's death might have been caused by the extreme heat, Emran said.

In Jashore, a schoolteacher died while harvesting paddy in Ahmedabad village of Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased, Ahsan Habib, 37, was an assistant teacher at Ahmedabad Secondary School in the upazila, reports our Benapole correspondent.

School headmaster AZM Masud Parvez said Habib went to the field to harvest paddy in the morning. After feeling unwell, he returned home by riding a motorcycle around 9:20am.

Later, the family members took him to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead, added the headmaster.

Hasib Mohammad Ali Ahsan, a physician in emergency unit at Jashore General Hospital, said he might have died from a stroke.