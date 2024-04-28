Students back to school even as Met office extends heat alert

All primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges, reopened today after a long break that included the Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh holidays, and a week off due to the ongoing heatwave.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

As the schools reopened today, parents are expressing concerns about the scorching heat and its potential impact on their children's health.

Meanwhile, the Met office today extended the heat alert by 72 more hours starting this morning.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The primary and mass education ministry yesterday said primary schools, which operate in one shift, will be open from 8:00am to 11:30am every day. For schools operating in two shifts, it said the first will be from 8:00am to 9:30am, and the second from 9:45am to 11:30am. Assemblies will not be conducted until the temperature comes down to a tolerable level.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

However, the ministry added that pre-primary classes will remain closed until further notice.