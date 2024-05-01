‘Very severe heatwave’ grips 7 districts, says BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today said Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat and Satkhira have been experiencing extreme hot weather as a "very severe" heatwave is sweeping over the districts.

"...severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Narayangonj, Noagaon, Sirajgonj, Dinajpur and rest part of Khulna division," according to the regular bulletin of the Met office.

Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue.

Meanwhile, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, it said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 43.8 degree Celsius at Jashore and minimum temperature today was recorded at 22.7 degree Celsius at Dinajpur.

Country's maximum rainfall for the past 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded at 53 millimeters in Sylhet.

Trough of low lies from West Bengal to the North-west Bay across southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.