Secondary schools, colleges to open from Sunday amid heatwave

The government today decided to reopen secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions and asked the authorities concerned to resume regular classes and activities in those institutes from Sunday amid the ongoing heatwave.

However, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended across the country until the heatwave becomes bearable, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education. It also directed that all activities that expose students to direct sunlight will have to be limited.

The directive also said the schools and colleges can hold classes on Saturdays to make up for the education gap created by the closures till further notice.

However, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has not issued any circular regarding the reopening of schools till 6:30pm.

Earlier on April 20, due to the heatwave, the government decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from April 21 to 27.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department today issued a warning that the ongoing heatwave will persist for another 72 hours starting this morning.