Education
Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 25, 2024 06:23 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 06:53 PM

Most Viewed

Education

Secondary schools, colleges to open from Sunday amid heatwave

Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 25, 2024 06:23 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 06:53 PM
Star file photo

The government today decided to reopen secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions and asked the authorities concerned to resume regular classes and activities in those institutes from Sunday amid the ongoing heatwave.

Temperature rise in Dhaka last 30 years
Read more

An April way hotter than 30-year average

However, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended across the country until the heatwave becomes bearable, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education. It also directed that all activities that expose students to direct sunlight will have to be limited.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The directive also said the schools and colleges can hold classes on Saturdays to make up for the education gap created by the closures till further notice.

Dos and Don'ts for Staying Safe in a Heatwave
Read more

Dos and Don’ts during a heatwave

However, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has not issued any circular regarding the reopening of schools till 6:30pm.

Earlier on April 20, due to the heatwave, the government decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from April 21 to 27.

Read more

Beat the heatwave: Tips and tricks to stay safe in hot weather

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department today issued a warning that the ongoing heatwave will persist for another 72 hours starting this morning.

Related topic:
heatwave BangladeshHeatwave Alert in Bangladeshprimary schools closure due to heatwaveschools, colleges re-open amid heatwave
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Why planting as many trees as possible may not be the solution to the climate crisis

2d ago

Heatwave: DU and JnU classes to be held virtually

4d ago
Met office issues second three-day heat alert

Met office issues second three-day heat alert

3d ago

Heatwave: Decision on extending closure of schools, colleges Saturday

2h ago
Temperature rise in Dhaka last 30 years

An April way hotter than 30-year average

1d ago
|শিক্ষা

তাপপ্রবাহের মধ্যেই রোববার থেকে খুলবে মাধ্যমিক স্কুল ও কলেজ

শিক্ষার্থীদের পড়াশোনার ঘাটতি পূরণে স্কুল ও কলেজগুলো পরবর্তী নির্দেশ না দেওয়া পর্যন্ত শনিবার ক্লাস করাতে পারবে।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সন্ত্রাসীদের আশ্রয়-প্রশ্রয় দেওয়া বিএনপির নীতিগত সিদ্ধান্ত: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification