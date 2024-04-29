Temperature may fall from May 2 due to rain, thundershowers: BMD meteorologist

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted that rain or thundershowers in Dhaka and other parts of the country will cause a fall in the temperature.

"Rains and thundershowers are expected in Chattogram, Sylhet, Mymensingh and some other parts of the country including Dhaka division from May 2," Abdul Kalam Mollik, a meteorologist of BMD, told UNB today.

The temperature will come down due to rainfall, he said.

"Very severe heatwave is sweeping Jashore and Rajshahi districts and severe heatwave is prevailing in parts of Khulna division, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Naogaon, Pabna and Nilphamari districts. Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping Barishal division, parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban districts," said a BMD bulletin on Monday.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, it said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist, it said.

Country's highest temperature was recorded at 42.2 degree Celsius in Jashore district yesterday and 18 mm rains were recorded in Sunmaganj till 6:00am on today.