Year's highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius recorded in Chuadanga

This year's highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius has been recorded at Chuadanga this afternoon, the district's local weather office said.

Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory, confirmed it to our correspondent.

He said the maximum temperature was recorded at 3:00pm today.

He also said that earlier on May 21 in 2014, the temperature in Chuadanga was recorded at 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Such conditions may prevail for the next two days, he added.

Aminul Islam, 45, a van driver of Jibannagar bus stand, said, "Life has become very difficult during the scorching heat. I keep a bottle of water with me these days so that I won't become sick in the heat."

In the morning today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted that rain or thundershowers in Dhaka and other parts of the country will cause a fall in temperature.

"Very severe heatwave is sweeping Jashore and Rajshahi districts and severe heatwave is prevailing in parts of Khulna division, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Naogaon, Pabna and Nilphamari districts. Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping Barishal division, parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban districts," said a BMD bulletin today.