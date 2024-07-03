Weather forecast: Rain and thundershower likely across all divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate and moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places over the country," said a weather bulletin this morning.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over the North Bay, it added.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

However, the bulletin predicted that the rainfall activity is likely to decrease in the next 72 hours.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius at Bhola while today's minimum temperature 23.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded 127mm in Dinajpur.

The sun sets at 6:50pm today and rises at 5:16am tomorrow in the capital.