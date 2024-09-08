Depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies, caution issued for coastal areas

A well-marked low-pressure system over the West-Central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay has intensified into a depression and moved northwestward, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported today.

As of 6:00am, the depression was located approximately 710 km west-southwest of Chattogram port, 670 km west-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, and 575 km southwest of both Mongla and Payra ports, the Met office said in a bulletin.

The depression is expected to continue moving in a northwesterly direction and may intensify further. Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient is present over the North Bay, potentially causing gusty or squally weather in the maritime ports, the North Bay, and the coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the depression's center is around 40 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 50 kilometres per hour. Sea conditions are expected to remain moderate near the depression, it added.

Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 hoisted.

Additionally, fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to stay close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

The BMD also forecasted light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, in parts of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.

Besides, a mild heatwave is currently sweeping over the Rangpur and Sylhet divisions, as well as the districts of Rajshahi, Jashore, Chuadanga, Tangail, and Faridpur and it may continue.

The highest temperature recorded in the country was 37°C in Rangpur, Rajarhat, and Sylhet over the past 24 hours.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country in the next 24 hours, it added.