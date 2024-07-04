Rain likely in all divisions over next three days: BMD

The country may experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers in all divisions, including Dhaka, over the 72 hours from 9:00am today, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Chattogram and Sylhet Divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Teknaf recorded the highest rainfall in the country, with 87mm in the 24 hours till 6:00am today.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, it added.

The monsoon remains active over Bangladesh and is moderate to strong over the North Bay.